Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) is $7.49, which is $2.86 above the current market price. The public float for PTON is 316.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTON on October 31, 2023 was 11.63M shares.

PTON) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) has increased by 7.67 when compared to last closing price of 4.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Artificial intelligence ( AI ) applications are improving at a rapid rate. And one of the areas where they are making strides is in predicting the movements of stock prices.

PTON’s Market Performance

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) has seen a -1.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.32% decline in the past month and a -51.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.53% for PTON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.84% for PTON’s stock, with a -47.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTON stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PTON by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PTON in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.15 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTON Trading at -12.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc saw -41.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Coddington Elizabeth F, who sale 10,215 shares at the price of $5.12 back on Sep 14. After this action, Coddington Elizabeth F now owns 32,441 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc, valued at $52,323 using the latest closing price.

Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, the Chief Content Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc, sale 19,462 shares at $6.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Cotter Jennifer Cunningham is holding 44,868 shares at $135,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Equity return is now at value -847.28, with -37.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.