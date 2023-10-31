Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) by analysts is $3.55, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for PGY is 298.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of PGY was 7.32M shares.

PGY) stock’s latest price update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.38 in comparison to its previous close of 1.12, however, the company has experienced a 13.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-26 that Penny stocks are defined as stocks trading for under $5. They typically include start-up or emerging-growth stage companies starting from the grassroots.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PGY’s Market Performance

PGY’s stock has risen by 13.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.47% and a quarterly drop of -53.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.76% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.63% for PGY’s stock, with a -11.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $2.75 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGY Trading at -27.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.07%, as shares sank -19.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +13.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3117. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd saw -1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.96 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd stands at -44.11. The total capital return value is set at -41.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.55. Equity return is now at value -36.41, with -18.35 for asset returns.

Based on Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.72. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.