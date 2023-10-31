Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)’s stock price has soared by 1.48 in relation to previous closing price of 6.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Banc of California and Pacific Western Bank are merging, creating a combined company with over 70 branches in California. The merger is a lifeline for PacWest, but at the same time, unlocks great potential for the combined company. At current prices, both the common stocks and also PACWP offer decent upside while being protected on the downside by high tangible equity.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) is $10.42, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for PACW is 116.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PACW on October 31, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

PACW’s Market Performance

PACW’s stock has seen a -6.03% decrease for the week, with a -13.27% drop in the past month and a -24.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.12% for Pacwest Bancorp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.34% for PACW’s stock, with a -42.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for PACW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PACW in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $8.75 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PACW Trading at -11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares sank -10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Pacwest Bancorp saw -70.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from EGGEMEYER JOHN M III, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $15.33 back on Mar 10. After this action, EGGEMEYER JOHN M III now owns 28,500 shares of Pacwest Bancorp, valued at $383,250 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER MATTHEW P, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Pacwest Bancorp, purchase 13,885 shares at $21.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WAGNER MATTHEW P is holding 33,885 shares at $293,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pacwest Bancorp stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.41. Equity return is now at value -43.59, with -3.49 for asset returns.

Based on Pacwest Bancorp (PACW), the company’s capital structure generated 70.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.