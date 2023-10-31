Oneok Inc. (OKE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 65.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Oneok Inc. (OKE) reachead $65.44 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -1.33% change compared to its last close.

Is It Worth Investing in Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is above average at 12.10x. The 36-month beta value for OKE is also noteworthy at 1.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for OKE is $73.72, which is $8.11 above than the current price. The public float for OKE is 445.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume of OKE on October 31, 2023 was 4.84M shares.

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE stock saw an increase of -1.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.44% and a quarterly increase of -1.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Oneok Inc. (OKE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.97% for OKE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.52% for the last 200 days.

OKE Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.44. In addition, Oneok Inc. saw -0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 24,607 shares at the price of $60.96 back on Jun 29. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 42,017 shares of Oneok Inc., valued at $1,500,018 using the latest closing price.

DERKSEN BRIAN L, the Director of Oneok Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $59.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that DERKSEN BRIAN L is holding 18,700 shares at $291,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oneok Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 36.51, with 10.02 for asset returns.

Based on Oneok Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.88. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Oneok Inc. (OKE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.