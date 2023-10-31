Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) is above average at 22.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) is $99.02, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for NVO is 3.40B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVO on October 31, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

The stock price of Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) has jumped by 3.10 compared to previous close of 93.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-29 that Novo Nordisk just acquired a promising pharmaceutical asset for kidney disease. The candidate could also address hypertension, so the potential market could be huge.

NVO’s Market Performance

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) has experienced a -0.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.00% rise in the past month, and a 19.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for NVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.70% for NVO’s stock, with a 17.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVO stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for NVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVO in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $110 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVO Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVO fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.96. In addition, Novo Nordisk ADR saw 42.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.06 for the present operating margin

+82.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Nordisk ADR stands at +31.38. The total capital return value is set at 72.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 57.99. Equity return is now at value 80.16, with 26.44 for asset returns.

Based on Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.60. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.