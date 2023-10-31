Nextracker Inc (NXT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has decreased by -1.93 when compared to last closing price of 34.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that Flex announced stronger-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, driven by margin expansion initiatives. The manufacturing leader also announced a plan to spin off its 51.47% interest in Nextracker to Flex shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) is above average at 20.60x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NXT is $51.74, which is $17.78 above than the current price. The public float for NXT is 48.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.10% of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on October 31, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

NXT’s Market Performance

The stock of Nextracker Inc (NXT) has seen a -5.95% decrease in the past week, with a -15.44% drop in the past month, and a -21.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for NXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.46% for NXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $45 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXT Trading at -12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT fell by -5.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.29. In addition, Nextracker Inc saw 11.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 2,518,438 shares at the price of $35.31 back on Jul 03. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 12,760,752 shares of Nextracker Inc, valued at $88,935,364 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.86 for the present operating margin

+15.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc stands at +0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Nextracker Inc (NXT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.