Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is above average at 40.89x. The 36-month beta value for NFLX is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NFLX is $458.02, which is $47.94 above than the current price. The public float for NFLX is 431.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume of NFLX on October 31, 2023 was 5.78M shares.

The stock of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has increased by 3.07 when compared to last closing price of 397.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that With earnings season in full swing, there are sure to be surprises lurking beneath. And so far, these three companies have provided positive surprises, with shares of each seeing buying pressure post-earnings.

NFLX’s Market Performance

NFLX’s stock has risen by 0.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.60% and a quarterly drop of -6.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Netflix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.51% for NFLX’s stock, with a 8.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $465 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NFLX Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $382.93. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 39.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from BARTON RICHARD N, who sale 500 shares at the price of $378.05 back on Oct 09. After this action, BARTON RICHARD N now owns 152 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $189,025 using the latest closing price.

HASTINGS REED, the Executive Chairman of Netflix Inc., sale 17,717 shares at $380.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that HASTINGS REED is holding 0 shares at $6,736,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 21.23, with 9.32 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.