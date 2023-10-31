Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for NRDS is 35.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% of that float. On October 31, 2023, NRDS’s average trading volume was 500.64K shares.

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS)’s stock price has increased by 13.17 compared to its previous closing price of 9.34. However, the company has seen a 45.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-10-30 that Americans are becoming increasingly concerned about their credit scores, with nearly a quarter of U.S. consumers citing bad credit scores as detracting from reaching financial goals according to a Harris Poll. NerdWallet (NRDS) is offering its new NerdUp credit card for the purpose of boosting Americans’ credit scores.

NRDS’s Market Performance

Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) has seen a 45.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.90% gain in the past month and a -0.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.24% for NRDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.91% for NRDS’s stock, with a -8.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRDS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRDS Trading at 24.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares surge +17.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDS rose by +45.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Nerdwallet Inc saw 10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDS starting from Chen Tim Chao-Ming, who purchase 6,650 shares at the price of $8.21 back on Sep 12. After this action, Chen Tim Chao-Ming now owns 695,173 shares of Nerdwallet Inc, valued at $54,597 using the latest closing price.

Chen Tim Chao-Ming, the Chief Executive Officer of Nerdwallet Inc, purchase 23,938 shares at $8.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Chen Tim Chao-Ming is holding 688,523 shares at $201,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.11 for the present operating margin

+92.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nerdwallet Inc stands at -1.89. The total capital return value is set at -1.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -0.18, with -0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.58. Total debt to assets is 2.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.