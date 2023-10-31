MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOLO is 4.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HOLO is 9.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On October 31, 2023, HOLO’s average trading volume was 1.45M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HOLO) stock’s latest price update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO)’s stock price has plunge by 38.05relation to previous closing price of 0.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 52.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HOLO’s Market Performance

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) has experienced a 52.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -41.35% drop in the past month, and a -76.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.18% for HOLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.70% for HOLO stock, with a simple moving average of -76.27% for the last 200 days.

HOLO Trading at -77.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.54%, as shares sank -40.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLO rose by +52.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7751. In addition, MicroCloud Hologram Inc saw -65.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.26 for the present operating margin

+45.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for MicroCloud Hologram Inc stands at -28.03. The total capital return value is set at -49.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.92. Equity return is now at value -72.03, with -61.08 for asset returns.

Based on MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.28. Total debt to assets is 1.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.