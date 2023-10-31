MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has seen a 0.60% increase in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -0.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for MTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for MTG’s stock, with a 8.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) Right Now?

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MTG is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MTG is $19.67, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for MTG is 279.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume for MTG on October 31, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

MTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 16.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that MGIC (MTG) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $15.70 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTG Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.98. In addition, MGIC Investment Corp saw 28.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Poliner Gary A., who sale 8,296 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Feb 27. After this action, Poliner Gary A. now owns 8,821 shares of MGIC Investment Corp, valued at $115,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corp stands at +73.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 16.71, with 12.23 for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corp (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.49. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.