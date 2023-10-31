Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) has increased by 2.56 when compared to last closing price of 0.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ: WNW ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the Chinese online and mobile commerce company. There have been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

Is It Worth Investing in Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WNW is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WNW is 55.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume for WNW on October 31, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

WNW’s Market Performance

WNW’s stock has seen a 1.66% increase for the week, with a -11.96% drop in the past month and a -48.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.38% for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.29% for WNW’s stock, with a -48.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WNW Trading at -17.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares sank -8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0978. In addition, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd saw -51.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.42 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd stands at -100.85. The total capital return value is set at -47.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.30.

Based on Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW), the company’s capital structure generated 31.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.05. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.