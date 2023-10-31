Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) is 6.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MHUA is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MHUA is 8.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On October 31, 2023, MHUA’s average trading volume was 75.46K shares.

MHUA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) has dropped by -8.82 compared to previous close of 2.04. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-31 that The Nasdaq 100 is on a tear

MHUA’s Market Performance

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.08% rise in the past month, and a -31.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.78% for MHUA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for MHUA’s stock, with a -73.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MHUA Trading at -17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.69%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHUA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.80. In addition, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd saw -77.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MHUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+36.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 4.81, with 4.12 for asset returns.

Based on Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 4.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.