Medicenna Therapeutics Corp’s (MDNA) Stock: A -36.06% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA) has gone down by -36.07% for the week, with a -38.93% drop in the past month and a -60.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.68% for MDNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.06% for MDNA’s stock, with a -65.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MDNA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA) by analysts is $3.54, which is $3.36 above the current market price. The public float for MDNA is 53.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of MDNA was 263.80K shares.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MDNA)’s stock price has dropped by -8.72 in relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -36.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-30 that Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MDNA ) stock is falling on Monday after the immunotherapy company alerted investors to a delisting notice. Medicenna Therapeutics notes that it received the delisting notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDNA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MDNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDNA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on December 18, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MDNA Trading at -42.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.47%, as shares sank -35.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDNA fell by -36.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2767. In addition, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp saw -60.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDNA

The total capital return value is set at -64.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.94. Equity return is now at value -37.97, with -32.99 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

To sum up, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.