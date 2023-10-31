Marketwise Inc (MKTW): A Technical Analysis

Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ: MKTW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marketwise Inc (MKTW) is $3.00, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for MKTW is 28.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKTW on October 31, 2023 was 157.62K shares.

MKTW) stock’s latest price update

Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ: MKTW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.28 compared to its previous closing price of 1.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-27 that BALTIMORE, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its third quarter 2023 financial results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

MKTW’s Market Performance

MKTW’s stock has risen by 12.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 40.00% and a quarterly rise of 18.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.81% for Marketwise Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.49% for MKTW’s stock, with a 20.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MKTW Trading at 41.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.82%, as shares surge +45.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKTW rose by +12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6500. In addition, Marketwise Inc saw 33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKTW starting from Tongue Glenn H, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Sep 12. After this action, Tongue Glenn H now owns 93,540 shares of Marketwise Inc, valued at $8,850 using the latest closing price.

Tongue Glenn H, the Director of Marketwise Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Tongue Glenn H is holding 88,540 shares at $22,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.89 for the present operating margin

+87.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marketwise Inc stands at +3.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 72.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marketwise Inc (MKTW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.