Marine Products Corp (MPX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Marine Products Corp (NYSE: MPX) has dropped by -10.14 compared to previous close of 11.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Mike Schmit – Chief Financial Officer Ben Palmer – President & Chief Executive Officer Jim Landers – Vice President of Corporate Services Conference Call Participants Brandon Rolle – D.A. Davidson Operator Good morning and thank you for joining us for Marine Products Corporation’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Marine Products Corp (NYSE: MPX) Right Now?

Marine Products Corp (NYSE: MPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Marine Products Corp (MPX) by analysts is $11.00, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for MPX is 10.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of MPX was 56.28K shares.

MPX’s Market Performance

MPX’s stock has seen a -25.19% decrease for the week, with a -29.56% drop in the past month and a -37.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for Marine Products Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.85% for MPX’s stock, with a -30.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MPX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPX Trading at -28.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares sank -29.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPX fell by -25.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.29. In addition, Marine Products Corp saw -14.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.22 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marine Products Corp stands at +10.36. The total capital return value is set at 48.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.40. Equity return is now at value 35.30, with 26.23 for asset returns.

Based on Marine Products Corp (MPX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.19. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 88.19 and the total asset turnover is 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marine Products Corp (MPX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.