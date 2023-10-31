Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) is above average at 5.33x. The 36-month beta value for MPC is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MPC is $160.06, which is $13.2 above than the current price. The public float for MPC is 399.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume of MPC on October 31, 2023 was 3.46M shares.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.59 in relation to its previous close of 146.00. However, the company has experienced a -1.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-30 that Ari Wald, Oppenheimer, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the technical support for Marathon, Aptiv and CME Group.

MPC’s Market Performance

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has seen a -1.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.96% decline in the past month and a 8.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for MPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.89% for MPC’s stock, with a 13.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $161 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPC Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.03. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corp saw 26.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Floerke Gregory Scott, who sale 8,189 shares at the price of $145.80 back on Aug 10. After this action, Floerke Gregory Scott now owns 28,633 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp, valued at $1,193,964 using the latest closing price.

Lyon Shawn M, the SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC of Marathon Petroleum Corp, sale 8,086 shares at $147.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Lyon Shawn M is holding 15,036 shares at $1,189,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corp stands at +8.14. The total capital return value is set at 32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.16. Equity return is now at value 48.72, with 13.83 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 31.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.48 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.