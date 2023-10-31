Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock Sees a-1.16 Decrease

The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has gone down by -3.59% for the week, with a 1.53% rise in the past month and a 3.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.86% for MRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for MRO stock, with a simple moving average of 7.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is above average at 8.57x. The 36-month beta value for MRO is also noteworthy at 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRO is $33.70, which is $6.54 above than the current price. The public float for MRO is 603.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of MRO on October 31, 2023 was 10.48M shares.

MRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has decreased by -1.16 when compared to last closing price of 27.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Here are five PEG-based GARP stocks that qualify our screening criteria – DVN, MRO, EG, LRN and AMWD.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRO Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.16. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw 0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from Whitehead Dane E, who sale 53,403 shares at the price of $27.05 back on Sep 29. After this action, Whitehead Dane E now owns 156,481 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $1,444,639 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Michael A, the Executive VP, Operations of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 37,000 shares at $27.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Henderson Michael A is holding 94,254 shares at $1,010,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Equity return is now at value 17.97, with 10.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.