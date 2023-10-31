Make Informed Decisions with Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stock Updates

In the past week, ZTS stock has gone down by -5.71%, with a monthly decline of -9.76% and a quarterly plunge of -15.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Zoetis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.73% for ZTS’s stock, with a -9.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is above average at 33.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zoetis Inc (ZTS) is $222.04, which is $66.19 above the current market price. The public float for ZTS is 459.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZTS on October 31, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

ZTS) stock’s latest price update

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)’s stock price has increased by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 156.03. However, the company has seen a -5.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Investors with an interest in Medical – Drugs stocks have likely encountered both Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and Zoetis (ZTS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $230 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZTS Trading at -11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.36. In addition, Zoetis Inc saw 7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from Lagano Roxanne, who sale 923 shares at the price of $172.92 back on Oct 18. After this action, Lagano Roxanne now owns 23,588 shares of Zoetis Inc, valued at $159,605 using the latest closing price.

Lagano Roxanne, the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc, sale 923 shares at $179.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Lagano Roxanne is holding 24,511 shares at $165,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.24 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc stands at +26.16. The total capital return value is set at 24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 48.08, with 16.08 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 184.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 54.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.