LQR House Inc (LQR) Stock Experiences -73.87% Monthly Change

The volatility ratio for the week is 13.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.66% for LQR House Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.44% for LQR’s stock, with a -86.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LQR is $5.00, which is $4.9 above than the current price. LQR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of LQR on October 31, 2023 was 7.77M shares.

LQR) stock’s latest price update

LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.57 in comparison to its previous close of 0.12, however, the company has experienced a -6.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that LQR House (NASDAQ: LQR ) stock is rising higher on Monday as investors in the liquor marketing company celebrate its first shipment to Costco (NASDAQ: COST )! This first shipment comes from Von Payne Whiskey and includes a collection of Costco stores located across Southern California.

LQR Trading at -82.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.75%, as shares sank -72.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR fell by -6.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2051. In addition, LQR House Inc saw -97.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQR starting from Dollinger Sean, who purchase 86,400 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Aug 23. After this action, Dollinger Sean now owns 2,028,067 shares of LQR House Inc, valued at $100,288 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, LQR House Inc (LQR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.