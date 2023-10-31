Li Auto Inc ADR (LI): A Technical Analysis

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 154.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) is $392.54, which is $18.64 above the current market price. The public float for LI is 800.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LI on October 31, 2023 was 6.08M shares.

LI) stock’s latest price update

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI)’s stock price has soared by 0.37 in relation to previous closing price of 34.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that The latest trading day saw Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) settling at $35.12, representing a +0.37% change from its previous close.

LI’s Market Performance

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has experienced a 8.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.49% drop in the past month, and a -20.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for LI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.09% for LI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20.66 based on the research report published on November 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LI Trading at -5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI rose by +8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.06. In addition, Li Auto Inc ADR saw 72.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.07 for the present operating margin

+19.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc ADR stands at -4.44. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value 3.96, with 2.07 for asset returns.

Based on Li Auto Inc ADR (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 27.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.47. Total debt to assets is 14.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 522.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.