Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.66 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-23 that Lexaria Bioscience Corp ( LEXX, Financial), a biotechnology company, has seen significant changes in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $9.062 million and a stock price of $1.12, the company has experienced a price change of -3.60% over the past week and a substantial gain of 55.21% over the past three months.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LEXX is 7.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LEXX on October 31, 2023 was 87.59K shares.

LEXX’s Market Performance

LEXX’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 33.01% rise in the past month and a 57.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.15% for Lexaria Bioscience Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.87% for LEXX’s stock, with a -16.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LEXX Trading at 33.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.08%, as shares surge +37.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEXX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0584. In addition, Lexaria Bioscience Corp saw -45.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEXX starting from TURKEL CATHERINE C., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Feb 09. After this action, TURKEL CATHERINE C. now owns 1,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp, valued at $4,267 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2545.39 for the present operating margin

+18.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexaria Bioscience Corp stands at -2846.28. The total capital return value is set at -62.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.35. Equity return is now at value -101.53, with -95.89 for asset returns.

Based on Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.62. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.