Kubient Inc (KBNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kubient Inc (NASDAQ: KBNT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-25 that Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT ) stock is rocketing on Thursday after announcing a merger agreement with Adomni. According to a press release, Adomni will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubient.

Is It Worth Investing in Kubient Inc (NASDAQ: KBNT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KBNT is 2.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for KBNT is 8.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On October 31, 2023, KBNT’s average trading volume was 151.72K shares.

KBNT’s Market Performance

KBNT stock saw a decrease of 13.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -44.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.85% for Kubient Inc (KBNT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.83% for KBNT’s stock, with a -55.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KBNT Trading at -22.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.25%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBNT rose by +13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2496. In addition, Kubient Inc saw -58.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KBNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-462.33 for the present operating margin

-32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kubient Inc stands at -566.69. The total capital return value is set at -56.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.92. Equity return is now at value -76.23, with -63.83 for asset returns.

Based on Kubient Inc (KBNT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.33. Total debt to assets is 2.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kubient Inc (KBNT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.