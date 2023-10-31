KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) has jumped by 1.19 compared to previous close of 55.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Blackstone’s quarterly earnings miss expectations, causing a stock selloff and potentially impacting KKR’s earnings. KKR has a diversified business model and is seeing strong interest from institutional investors, with growing assets under management. KKR’s stock is oversold and slightly cheaper than Blackstone, making it an opportunistic buy for long-term investors.

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) is 43.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KKR is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) is $74.69, which is $18.98 above the current market price. The public float for KKR is 667.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On October 31, 2023, KKR’s average trading volume was 3.37M shares.

KKR’s Market Performance

The stock of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has seen a -0.90% decrease in the past week, with a -8.65% drop in the past month, and a -5.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for KKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.67% for KKR’s stock, with a -0.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $75 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KKR Trading at -8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.28. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc saw 20.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 15,000,000 shares at the price of $36.85 back on Aug 21. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 4,570,327 shares of KKR & Co. Inc, valued at $552,750,000 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc, sale 10,000,000 shares at $37.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 19,644,896 shares at $370,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.43. Equity return is now at value 6.29, with 0.44 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 250.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.