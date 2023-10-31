Kaixin Auto Holdings’s (KXIN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has seen a 50.45% increase in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -57.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.03% for KXIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.62% for KXIN’s stock, with a -62.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KXIN is also noteworthy at 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KXIN is 21.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume of KXIN on October 31, 2023 was 85.51K shares.

KXIN) stock’s latest price update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN)’s stock price has increased by 66.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a 50.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-07 that Some of the most promising penny stocks are up-and-coming and just just getting started. The world of penny stocks is all about speculating which young firms have the potential to become the next big companies.

KXIN Trading at -23.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.15%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN rose by +50.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1817. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw -62.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Equity return is now at value -277.83, with -130.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.