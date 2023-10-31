Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)’s stock price has plunge by 0.98relation to previous closing price of 145.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-28 that Johnson & Johnson and NextEra Energy can anchor any portfolio. Johnson & Johnson’s investments in science and innovation have paid big dividends over the years.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Right Now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by analysts is $175.95, which is $28.92 above the current market price. The public float for JNJ is 2.40B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of JNJ was 21.63M shares.

JNJ’s Market Performance

JNJ stock saw a decrease of -2.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.76% for JNJ stock, with a simple moving average of -8.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $178 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JNJ Trading at -7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.97. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -16.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Hait William, who sale 14,698 shares at the price of $172.00 back on Jul 26. After this action, Hait William now owns 87,747 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $2,528,056 using the latest closing price.

Fasolo Peter, the Exec VP, Chief HR Officer of Johnson & Johnson, sale 20,000 shares at $170.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Fasolo Peter is holding 102,696 shares at $3,406,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.08 for the present operating margin

+67.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 7.56 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the company’s capital structure generated 53.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.78. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.