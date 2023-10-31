Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) has gone up by 4.59% for the week, with a -18.90% drop in the past month and a -63.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.79% for LUNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.31% for LUNR’s stock, with a -67.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Right Now?

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) is $11.67, which is $8.71 above the current market price. The public float for LUNR is 19.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUNR on October 31, 2023 was 336.82K shares.

LUNR) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR)’s stock price has soared by 10.86 in relation to previous closing price of 2.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-30 that Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR ) stock fans will want to mark their calendars for Jan. 12, 2024 as the company prepares for a major catalyst. That date marks the opening of a window for the liftoff of the company’s IM-1 lunar mission.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LUNR Trading at -25.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -25.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc saw -70.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Equity return is now at value -7.21, with -6.93 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.