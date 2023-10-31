International Paper Co. (IP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 33.14. However, the company has seen a 3.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that International Paper gets neutral/hold rating, in line with the quant system. Positive points included a 5.5% dividend yield, positive cashflow, share price trading below average, and expected demand improvement in Q4. Negative points included weak YoY revenue and earnings growth, negative 3 year dividend growth, and sales volume declines.

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) is above average at 15.44x. The 36-month beta value for IP is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IP is $35.43, which is $2.04 above than the current price. The public float for IP is 342.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. The average trading volume of IP on October 31, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

IP’s Market Performance

The stock of International Paper Co. (IP) has seen a 3.02% increase in the past week, with a -5.86% drop in the past month, and a -7.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for IP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.21% for IP stock, with a simple moving average of -3.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IP Trading at -3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.39. In addition, International Paper Co. saw -3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Goughnour Holly G., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $35.70 back on Jul 28. After this action, Goughnour Holly G. now owns 8,219 shares of International Paper Co., valued at $89,262 using the latest closing price.

Magness Allison B., the Senior Vice President of International Paper Co., sale 3,300 shares at $31.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Magness Allison B. is holding 21,055 shares at $104,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Co. stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.71. Equity return is now at value 8.24, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Co. (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 33.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In summary, International Paper Co. (IP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.