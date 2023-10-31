Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMPL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMPL)’s stock price has dropped by -11.66 in relation to previous closing price of 0.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IMPL ) stock is on the rise Friday after the company announced an amended credit agreement with Oaktree Fund Administration. This new credit agreement has Impel Pharmaceuticals obtaining a loan of $121.5 million from new and existing investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMPL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMPL is also noteworthy at 0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IMPL is $40.00, which is $39.78 above than the current price. The public float for IMPL is 7.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.54% of that float. The average trading volume of IMPL on October 31, 2023 was 907.20K shares.

IMPL’s Market Performance

The stock of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMPL) has seen a -30.47% decrease in the past week, with a -49.26% drop in the past month, and a -83.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.04% for IMPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.60% for IMPL’s stock, with a -84.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IMPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMPL Trading at -50.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.55%, as shares sank -44.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPL fell by -30.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3467. In addition, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -94.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPL

Equity return is now at value -2546.09, with -110.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMPL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.