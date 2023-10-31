iBio Inc (IBIO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBIO is -3.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for iBio Inc (IBIO) is $1.00, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for IBIO is 27.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On October 31, 2023, IBIO’s average trading volume was 636.93K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

IBIO) stock’s latest price update

iBio Inc (AMEX: IBIO)’s stock price has dropped by -12.22 in relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that The healthcare industry has historically provided significant returns to investors. And, it is currently boasting a compounding annual growth rate prediction of 10.4% until 2027.

IBIO’s Market Performance

iBio Inc (IBIO) has seen a -15.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.98% decline in the past month and a -51.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.79% for IBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.34% for IBIO’s stock, with a -69.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBIO stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for IBIO by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for IBIO in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IBIO Trading at -19.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -17.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBIO fell by -15.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3058. In addition, iBio Inc saw -42.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBIO starting from Brenner Martin, who sale 5,267 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Oct 03. After this action, Brenner Martin now owns 187,383 shares of iBio Inc, valued at $1,592 using the latest closing price.

Brenner Martin, the of iBio Inc, sale 4,215 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Brenner Martin is holding 192,650 shares at $1,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBIO

Equity return is now at value -74.33, with -41.69 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iBio Inc (IBIO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.