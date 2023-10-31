HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) has gone down by -14.39% for the week, with a -47.44% drop in the past month and a -62.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.41% for BEAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.18% for BEAT’s stock, with a -56.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BEAT is also noteworthy at -1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BEAT is $6.52, which is $5.39 above than the current price. The public float for BEAT is 19.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume of BEAT on October 31, 2023 was 48.45K shares.

BEAT) stock’s latest price update

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.40 in comparison to its previous close of 1.29, however, the company has experienced a -14.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Branislav Vajdic – Founder & Chief Executive Officer Robert Eno – President Richard Brounstein – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ben Haynor – Alliance Global Partners Operator Greetings and welcome to the HeartBeam Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

BEAT Trading at -41.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.17%, as shares sank -44.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAT fell by -14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5730. In addition, HeartBeam Inc saw -76.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAT starting from de Urioste George, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Sep 29. After this action, de Urioste George now owns 36,129 shares of HeartBeam Inc, valued at $11,330 using the latest closing price.

de Urioste George, the Director of HeartBeam Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that de Urioste George is holding 41,629 shares at $16,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAT

The total capital return value is set at -165.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -164.24. Equity return is now at value -97.11, with -92.96 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.