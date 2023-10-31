Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s (SUPV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SUPV stock has gone down by -9.90%, with a monthly decline of -18.02% and a quarterly plunge of -40.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.49% for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.19% for SUPV’s stock, with a -29.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUPV is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SUPV is $2.45, which is $0.63 above the current price. The public float for SUPV is 79.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUPV on October 31, 2023 was 515.49K shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has dropped by -8.54 compared to previous close of 1.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-02-24 that Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

SUPV Trading at -24.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares sank -14.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV fell by -9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0110. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw -15.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.