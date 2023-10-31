Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (GSUN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GSUN is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GSUN is 9.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSUN on October 31, 2023 was 85.37K shares.

Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GSUN)’s stock price has soared by 23.64 in relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-29 that Use these tips to outperform the market The post Penny Stocks Trading Strategies, Tips for Outperforming appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

GSUN’s Market Performance

Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (GSUN) has experienced a 23.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.14% drop in the past month, and a -30.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.05% for GSUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.54% for GSUN’s stock, with a -53.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GSUN Trading at -23.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.90%, as shares sank -25.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSUN rose by +23.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6313. In addition, Golden Sun Education Group Ltd saw -47.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.24 for the present operating margin

+44.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Sun Education Group Ltd stands at -19.78. The total capital return value is set at -44.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.17. Equity return is now at value -345.49, with -45.21 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (GSUN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.68. Total debt to assets is 14.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (GSUN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.