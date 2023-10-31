Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI): A Technical Analysis

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) is $13.78, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for GFI is 893.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFI on October 31, 2023 was 4.50M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 13.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-20 that Since October 5, gold prices have been doing what they tend to do: Rise amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties. That’s why so many investors consider gold either a safe haven or a hedge against falling stock prices.

GFI’s Market Performance

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has seen a -3.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 24.59% gain in the past month and a -0.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for GFI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.13% for GFI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.56% for the last 200 days.

GFI Trading at 8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +30.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.03. In addition, Gold Fields Ltd ADR saw 30.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Equity return is now at value 15.74, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.