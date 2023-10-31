GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for WGS is $9.88, which is $7.21 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 15.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.93% of that float. The average trading volume for WGS on October 31, 2023 was 74.72K shares.

WGS) stock’s latest price update

GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has dropped by -8.56 in relation to previous closing price of 2.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after the market closes on Monday, October 30, 2023. On the same day, Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx, and Kevin Feeley, Chief Financial Officer of GeneDx, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

WGS’s Market Performance

GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has experienced a -13.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.65% drop in the past month, and a -64.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.79% for WGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.88% for WGS’s stock, with a -67.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WGS Trading at -30.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares sank -29.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS fell by -13.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp saw -69.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Saad Kareem, who sale 164 shares at the price of $3.44 back on Oct 20. After this action, Saad Kareem now owns 18,541 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp, valued at $564 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Jason, the Executive Chairman of GeneDx Holdings Corp, sale 42 shares at $3.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Ryan Jason is holding 5,834 shares at $134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -105.86, with -70.09 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.