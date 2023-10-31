fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FUBO is 2.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for fuboTV Inc (FUBO) is $3.60, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for FUBO is 281.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.33% of that float. On October 31, 2023, FUBO’s average trading volume was 14.70M shares.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO)’s stock price has increased by 2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 2.25. However, the company has seen a -2.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-30 that Penny stocks are usually shares of small public companies that have low share prices, typically below $5. Some investors are attracted to penny stocks for high returns from small investments.

FUBO’s Market Performance

FUBO’s stock has fallen by -2.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.48% and a quarterly drop of -30.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.80% for fuboTV Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.81% for FUBO’s stock, with a 11.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUBO Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUBO fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, fuboTV Inc saw 32.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUBO starting from Horihuela Alberto, who sale 78,564 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Mar 24. After this action, Horihuela Alberto now owns 1,360,718 shares of fuboTV Inc, valued at $87,206 using the latest closing price.

Janedis John, the Chief Financial Officer of fuboTV Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Janedis John is holding 18,000 shares at $9,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.83 for the present operating margin

-8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for fuboTV Inc stands at -42.09. The total capital return value is set at -43.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.19. Equity return is now at value -74.77, with -29.68 for asset returns.

Based on fuboTV Inc (FUBO), the company’s capital structure generated 107.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.72. Total debt to assets is 34.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.