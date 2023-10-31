Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has jumped by 0.27 compared to previous close of 22.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-12 that I sold shares in Franklin Resources for a profit but am considering buying back at a lower price. Trends in assets under management have increased year over year, providing some optimism for the company’s financial health. BEN stock is currently cheaper and offers a higher dividend yield compared to previous measurements, but I am still cautious due to declining operating and net income.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is above average at 14.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is $23.94, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for BEN is 288.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEN on October 31, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN’s stock has seen a 1.21% increase for the week, with a -8.42% drop in the past month and a -21.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for Franklin Resources, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for BEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEN Trading at -8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.07. In addition, Franklin Resources, Inc. saw -14.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from Byerwalter Mariann H, who sale 6,011 shares at the price of $24.01 back on Oct 10. After this action, Byerwalter Mariann H now owns 10,494 shares of Franklin Resources, Inc., valued at $144,324 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, the Affiliate – Investment Adviser of Franklin Resources, Inc., purchase 2,465,483 shares at $10.14 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC is holding 4,955,483 shares at $25,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.73 for the present operating margin

+72.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources, Inc. stands at +15.10. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 6.68, with 2.71 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 33.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.