Fox Corporation (FOXA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fox Corporation (FOXA) by analysts is $35.23, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for FOXA is 248.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.97% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of FOXA was 3.62M shares.

FOXA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) has increased by 0.51 when compared to last closing price of 29.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Fox FOXA is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 2. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 97 cents per share, down 2 cents in the past 30 days.

FOXA’s Market Performance

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has seen a -2.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.16% decline in the past month and a -11.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for FOXA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.63% for FOXA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.16% for the last 200 days.

FOXA Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXA fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.64. In addition, Fox Corporation saw -2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXA starting from MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $31.90 back on Sep 15. After this action, MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT now owns 128,964 shares of Fox Corporation, valued at $3,190,000 using the latest closing price.

DINH VIET D, the Chief Legal and Policy Officer of Fox Corporation, sale 231,865 shares at $33.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that DINH VIET D is holding 56,161 shares at $7,744,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXA

Equity return is now at value 11.41, with 5.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fox Corporation (FOXA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.