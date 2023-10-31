Fluor Corporation (FLR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) has plunged by -0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 33.29, but the company has seen a -2.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Fluor’s (FLR) Stork UK business to help Sellafield’s nuclear site in the U.K.

Is It Worth Investing in Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FLR is at 2.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLR is $42.17, which is $8.94 above the current market price. The public float for FLR is 141.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.14% of that float. The average trading volume for FLR on October 31, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

FLR’s Market Performance

FLR’s stock has seen a -2.18% decrease for the week, with a -9.46% drop in the past month and a 6.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for Fluor Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.53% for FLR’s stock, with a 2.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLR Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLR fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.43. In addition, Fluor Corporation saw -4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLR starting from Dillow Stacy L, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $30.30 back on Jun 07. After this action, Dillow Stacy L now owns 75,929 shares of Fluor Corporation, valued at $606,088 using the latest closing price.

Breuer James R, the Group President of Fluor Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $37.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Breuer James R is holding 41,742 shares at $151,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLR

Equity return is now at value -0.91, with -0.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fluor Corporation (FLR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.