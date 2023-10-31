Fiserv, Inc. (FI) Stock Observes -3.59% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, FI stock has gone up by 3.04%, with a monthly decline of -0.02% and a quarterly plunge of -11.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Fiserv, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.13% for FI’s stock, with a -3.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) Right Now?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FI is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FI is $141.00, which is $28.06 above the current price. The public float for FI is 595.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FI on October 31, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

FI) stock’s latest price update

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.43 in relation to its previous close of 112.46. However, the company has experienced a 3.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2023 7:01 AM ET Company Participants Julie Chariell – Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Frank Bisignano – Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Hau – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Timothy Chiodo – UBS David Togut – Evercore ISI Tien-Tsin Huang – JPMorgan Jason Kupferberg – Bank of America Dan Dolev – Mizuho Securities David Koning – Baird Ramsey El-Assal – Barclays Vasundhara Govil – KBW Operator Welcome to the Fiserv 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session begins following the presentation.

Analysts’ Opinion of FI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $140 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FI Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.10. In addition, Fiserv, Inc. saw 11.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 6,750 shares at the price of $112.17 back on Oct 02. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 160,356 shares of Fiserv, Inc., valued at $757,148 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv, Inc., sale 6,750 shares at $121.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 167,106 shares at $822,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv, Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv, Inc. (FI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.