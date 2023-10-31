First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has gone down by -0.73% for the week, with a 6.04% rise in the past month and a -15.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.65% for AG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for AG stock, with a simple moving average of -14.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AG is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AG is $8.31, which is $2.87 above the current price. The public float for AG is 280.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AG on October 31, 2023 was 4.77M shares.

AG) stock’s latest price update

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.73 in relation to its previous close of 5.48. However, the company has experienced a -0.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that First Majestic’s (AG) third-quarter 2023 total production decreases on a y/y basis. The company however maintains its guidance for 2023.

AG Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corporation saw -34.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corporation stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96. Equity return is now at value -11.36, with -7.69 for asset returns.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.