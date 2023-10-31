Finance of America Companies Inc’s (FOA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FOA stock has gone up by 27.00%, with a monthly decline of -0.78% and a quarterly plunge of -34.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.16% for Finance of America Companies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.85% for FOA’s stock, with a -19.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE: FOA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA) by analysts is $2.25, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for FOA is 29.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of FOA was 83.57K shares.

FOA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE: FOA) has jumped by 23.30 compared to previous close of 1.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-24 that PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Finance of America Companies Inc. (“Finance of America”) (NYSE: FOA), a modern retirement solutions platform, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after market closing on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Webcast and Earnings Conference Call Management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter ended September 30, 20.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FOA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FOA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FOA Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOA rose by +27.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1170. In addition, Finance of America Companies Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOA starting from Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who purchase 10,869,566 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Mar 31. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now owns 24,727,216 shares of Finance of America Companies Inc, valued at $15,000,001 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Tactical Opportunit, the 10% Owner of Finance of America Companies Inc, purchase 10,869,566 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Blackstone Tactical Opportunit is holding 24,727,216 shares at $15,000,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.98 for the present operating margin

+88.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Finance of America Companies Inc stands at -30.72. The total capital return value is set at -1.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.13. Equity return is now at value -68.32, with -0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA), the company’s capital structure generated 7,998.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.77. Total debt to assets is 97.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,890.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 123.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.