FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for FAZE is at -0.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for FAZE is 57.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.53% of that float. The average trading volume for FAZE on October 31, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

FAZE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) has jumped by 1.22 compared to previous close of 0.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-20 that FaZe (NASDAQ: FAZE ) stock is rocketing higher on Friday as the gaming company is being acquired by GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME ). This deal will have GameSquare acquiring FAZE stock in an all-stock transaction.

FAZE’s Market Performance

FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) has seen a -6.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.42% gain in the past month and a -58.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.06% for FAZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.09% for FAZE’s stock, with a -64.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FAZE Trading at -18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAZE fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1830. In addition, FaZe Holdings Inc saw -91.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAZE starting from Brandt Tamara Sue, who sale 12,839 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Brandt Tamara Sue now owns 478,598 shares of FaZe Holdings Inc, valued at $23,868 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Tamara Sue, the Chief Legal Officer of FaZe Holdings Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Brandt Tamara Sue is holding 491,437 shares at $37,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.98 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for FaZe Holdings Inc stands at -240.69. The total capital return value is set at -45.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -160.82. Equity return is now at value -183.24, with -164.24 for asset returns.

Based on FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.