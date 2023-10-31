Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s (FFIE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has gone down by -3.17% for the week, with a -19.55% drop in the past month and a -95.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.10% for FFIE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.21% for FFIE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -95.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) is $800.00, which is $798.93 above the current market price. The public float for FFIE is 17.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 58.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FFIE on October 31, 2023 was 4.80M shares.

FFIE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) has jumped by 1.90 compared to previous close of 1.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that The EV landscape continues to take shape. That’s great for leading sector stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) that benefit from strong market share, growing sales, and established brand power.

FFIE Trading at -76.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares sank -10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1595. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc saw -95.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIE starting from Chen Xuefeng, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Chen Xuefeng now owns 1 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, valued at $100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The total capital return value is set at -84.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.93. Equity return is now at value -211.40, with -99.91 for asset returns.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.13. Total debt to assets is 12.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.