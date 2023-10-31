Examining the Volatility of LanzaTech Global Inc’s (LNZA) Stock

In the past week, LNZA stock has gone down by -9.31%, with a monthly decline of -18.63% and a quarterly plunge of -41.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.05% for LanzaTech Global Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.32% for LNZA’s stock, with a -30.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) is $8.00, which is $4.2 above the current market price. The public float for LNZA is 139.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LNZA on October 31, 2023 was 471.85K shares.

LNZA) stock’s latest price update

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.74 in comparison to its previous close of 4.21, however, the company has experienced a -9.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LanzaTech Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”), the leading Carbon Capture and Transformation (“CCT”) company, today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNZA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LNZA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNZA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $8 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNZA Trading at -34.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNZA fell by -9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, LanzaTech Global Inc saw -61.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNZA

The total capital return value is set at -4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -52.05, with -40.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.