Examining the Volatility of Archer Aviation Inc’s (ACHR) Stock

The stock of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has gone down by -2.70% for the week, with a -7.31% drop in the past month and a -28.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.79% for ACHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.84% for ACHR’s stock, with a 19.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACHR is 2.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ACHR is $9.83, which is $5.14 above the current price. The public float for ACHR is 138.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACHR on October 31, 2023 was 9.16M shares.

ACHR) stock’s latest price update

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR)’s stock price has soared by 5.39 in relation to previous closing price of 4.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Flying car stocks can take investment portfolios into the stratosphere, moving from sci-fi fantasy to high-flying reality. What once buzzed solely in the realm of cinema is aggressively moving toward practicality, with multiple enterprises spearheading groundbreaking advancements.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACHR Trading at -17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc saw 150.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Stellantis N.V., who purchase 12,313,234 shares at the price of $5.68 back on Oct 16. After this action, Stellantis N.V. now owns 31,048,137 shares of Archer Aviation Inc, valued at $69,999,504 using the latest closing price.

Muniz Thomas Paul, the Chief Operating Officer of Archer Aviation Inc, sale 85,000 shares at $7.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Muniz Thomas Paul is holding 1,173,102 shares at $612,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36. Equity return is now at value -108.13, with -82.48 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.