Eversource Energy (ES) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is above average at 15.84x. The 36-month beta value for ES is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ES is $67.81, which is $14.42 above than the current price. The public float for ES is 347.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume of ES on October 31, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES)’s stock price has increased by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 53.16. However, the company has seen a 1.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Eversource is a utility holding company with 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company’s share price has declined significantly due to a second-quarter charge related to the sale of an offshore wind project. I believe the stock is undervalued by 15.0% at its current level, with the potential for significant upside when the offshore project is resolved.

ES’s Market Performance

ES’s stock has risen by 1.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.19% and a quarterly drop of -24.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Eversource Energy The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.33% for ES’s stock, with a -24.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ES stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for ES by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ES in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $60 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ES Trading at -10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.11. In addition, Eversource Energy saw -36.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from BUTLER GREGORY B, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $64.25 back on Aug 16. After this action, BUTLER GREGORY B now owns 63,554 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $963,795 using the latest closing price.

FORRY LINDA DORCENA, the Trustee of Eversource Energy, sale 1,554 shares at $75.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FORRY LINDA DORCENA is holding 8,252 shares at $116,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Equity return is now at value 7.68, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Eversource Energy (ES) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.