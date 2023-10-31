Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s (HUBC) Stock

The stock of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has seen a 26.52% increase in the past week, with a 240.85% gain in the past month, and a 14.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 32.22% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 72.06% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -69.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HUBC is also noteworthy at -1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.22% of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on October 31, 2023 was 8.94M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) has surged by 22.71 when compared to previous closing price of 0.65, but the company has seen a 26.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-30 that Penny stocks are usually shares of small public companies that have low share prices, typically below $5. Some investors are attracted to penny stocks for high returns from small investments.

HUBC Trading at 111.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.55%, as shares surge +279.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +26.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4929. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -95.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.