Evaluating the Impact of 4.85 Increase on Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s (HE) Stock

The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has seen a 9.02% increase in the past week, with a 12.22% gain in the past month, and a -65.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for HE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.36% for HE’s stock, with a -57.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) Right Now?

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) by analysts is $9.17, which is -$4.24 below the current market price. The public float for HE is 109.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.75% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of HE was 8.12M shares.

HE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) has increased by 4.85 when compared to last closing price of 12.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-20 that Hawaiian Electric’s stock has undergone a substantial two-thirds decline, attributed to potential liability arising from the Maui wildfires.

Analysts’ Opinion of HE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HE Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HE rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.45. In addition, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. saw -67.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HE starting from RUSSELL KEITH P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.21 back on Mar 08. After this action, RUSSELL KEITH P now owns 23,447 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., valued at $392,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.18 for the present operating margin

+10.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 10.14, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE), the company’s capital structure generated 153.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.51. Total debt to assets is 20.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.