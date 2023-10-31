Erasca Inc (ERAS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Erasca Inc (ERAS) by analysts is $9.71, which is $7.5 above the current market price. The public float for ERAS is 93.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.85% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ERAS was 629.85K shares.

The stock price of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) has jumped by 11.06 compared to previous close of 1.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 5:30 pm Eastern Time at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the Sheraton New York Hotel in New York, New York. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

ERAS’s Market Performance

Erasca Inc (ERAS) has experienced a -0.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.18% rise in the past month, and a -16.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for ERAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for ERAS’s stock, with a -23.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERAS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ERAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERAS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ERAS Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERAS fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2200. In addition, Erasca Inc saw -48.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERAS starting from Lim Jonathan E, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Oct 05. After this action, Lim Jonathan E now owns 19,456,216 shares of Erasca Inc, valued at $2,026,000 using the latest closing price.

Lim Jonathan E, the Chairman & CEO of Erasca Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Lim Jonathan E is holding 18,396,216 shares at $275,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERAS

The total capital return value is set at -52.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -62.21, with -53.24 for asset returns.

Based on Erasca Inc (ERAS), the company’s capital structure generated 13.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.80. Total debt to assets is 10.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Erasca Inc (ERAS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.