Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has seen a -3.34% decrease in the past week, with a -7.24% drop in the past month, and a -17.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for EQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.59% for EQR’s stock, with a -12.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) is above average at 24.77x. The 36-month beta value for EQR is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EQR is 371.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume of EQR on October 31, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

EQR) stock’s latest price update

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.42relation to previous closing price of 54.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Equity Residential (EQR) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $62 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQR Trading at -10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR fell by -3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.13. In addition, Equity Residential Properties Trust saw -7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from Manelis Michael L, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $66.04 back on Aug 11. After this action, Manelis Michael L now owns 22,844 shares of Equity Residential Properties Trust, valued at $165,100 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO MARK S, the Director of Equity Residential Properties Trust, sale 42,435 shares at $61.91 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that SHAPIRO MARK S is holding 12,497 shares at $2,627,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.97 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential Properties Trust stands at +28.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.21. Equity return is now at value 7.61, with 4.09 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR), the company’s capital structure generated 69.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.91. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 155.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.